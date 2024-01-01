Peanut butter cookies in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Bain Barbecue
993 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Peanut butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Vegan Peanut-butter cookie
|$3.45
Belltower Coffee at Shelby Farms - Belltower Coffee at Shelby Farms
6903 Great View Drive North, Memphis
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.25
For our gluten-free friends we offer a peanut butter oatmeal chocolate cookie. It's chewy and delectable, made in house!
Belltower Coffee at Highland - Belltower Coffee at Highland
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.25
