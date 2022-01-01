Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve pies

The Four Way Restaurant image

 

The Four Way Restaurant

998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pies$4.00
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Pecan Pie$18.00
Pecan Pie A la Mode$4.50
Lemon Pie$4.95
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie-zza$9.25
A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.
Central BBQ - Summer image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Summer

4375 Summer Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pie$4.95
Pecan Pie A la Mode$4.50
Whole Pecan Pie$18.00
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

 

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie-zza$9.25
A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.
Hustle & Dough image

 

Hustle & Dough

477 S Main St, Memphis

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Raspberry/Pistachio Hand Pie$4.25
Central BBQ image

 

Central BBQ

6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

 

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

6250 Stage Rd, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie-zza$9.25
A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.
Memphis Whistle image

 

Memphis Whistle

2299 Young Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
Dark Chocolate and Cinnamon Cookie Crust with Creamy Peanut Butter Filling topped with Dark Chocolate Ganache
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

3375 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (949 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie-zza$9.25
A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.
3d53bf3e-6942-4871-a59b-e533887beb06 image

 

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

903 S. Cooper St., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Hand Pies$9.90
Crisp pastries filled with a blend of minced beef, pork, onions, and herbs. Served with gravy.
2 HAND PIES$8.00
Crisp pastries filled with a blend of minced beef, pork, onions, and herbs. Served with gravy.
Shepherd's Pie$12.00
Beef and vegetable medley in gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with Irish soda bread
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie A la Mode$4.50
Lemon Pie$4.95
Pecan Pie$3.95
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Midtown

2249 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (7518 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Restaurant banner

 

Cozy Corner BBQ

735 North Pkwy, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slice Pie$3.50
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
