Pies in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Whole Pecan Pie
|$18.00
|Pecan Pie A la Mode
|$4.50
|Lemon Pie
|$4.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis
|Apple Pie-zza
|$9.25
A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Summer
4375 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis
|Lemon Pie
|$4.95
|Pecan Pie A la Mode
|$4.50
|Whole Pecan Pie
|$18.00
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis
|Apple Pie-zza
|$9.25
A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
6250 Stage Rd, Memphis
|Apple Pie-zza
|$9.25
A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.
Memphis Whistle
2299 Young Avenue, Memphis
|Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.00
Dark Chocolate and Cinnamon Cookie Crust with Creamy Peanut Butter Filling topped with Dark Chocolate Ganache
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
3375 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis
|Apple Pie-zza
|$9.25
A delectable dessert pizza topped with baked apples, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese icing.
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
903 S. Cooper St., Memphis
|2 Hand Pies
|$9.90
Crisp pastries filled with a blend of minced beef, pork, onions, and herbs. Served with gravy.
|2 HAND PIES
|$8.00
Crisp pastries filled with a blend of minced beef, pork, onions, and herbs. Served with gravy.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$12.00
Beef and vegetable medley in gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with Irish soda bread
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
862 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Pecan Pie A la Mode
|$4.50
|Lemon Pie
|$4.95
|Pecan Pie
|$3.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Midtown
2249 Central Ave, Memphis
|**Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.00