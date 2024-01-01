Po boy in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve po boy
More about Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Oyster Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
|Crawfish Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
More about Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis
|Oyster Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
|Crawfish Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
More about Shroomlicious Meals - 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104
Shroomlicious Meals - 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104
394 North Watkins Street, Memphis
|Shroom Catfish Po-boy
|$12.50
Slow-cooked oyster mushrooms, onions, and peppers cooked with our homemade BBQ sauce. Topped with slaw or pickled onions.
More about Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
862 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Catfish Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
|Oyster Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
|Crawfish Po Boy
|$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.