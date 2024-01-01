Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve po boy

Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oyster Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Crawfish Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Shrimp Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
More about Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oyster Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Crawfish Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Shrimp Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
More about Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
Banner pic

 

Shroomlicious Meals - 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104

394 North Watkins Street, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shroom Catfish Po-boy$12.50
Slow-cooked oyster mushrooms, onions, and peppers cooked with our homemade BBQ sauce. Topped with slaw or pickled onions.
More about Shroomlicious Meals - 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Oyster Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
Crawfish Po Boy$16.25
Served on New Orleans style French bread, lettuce, tomato & Remoulade with choice of side.
More about Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Young Avenue Deli

2119 Young Ave, Memphis

Avg 3.5 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po-Boy$9.50
Popcorn shrimp dressed in a hoagie with lettuce and tomato. Served with cocktail sauce.
More about Young Avenue Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Chili Dogs

Cinnamon Rolls

Pudding

Burritos

Pies

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (12 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston