Poboy in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve poboy
Biscuits & Jams - 5806 Stage Rd
5806 Stage Rd, Bartlett
|PoBoy
|$14.25
Grilled Shrimp on french bread with lettuce, tomato, spicy dill pickles, and our house remoulade sauce. Comes with Voodoo Fries.
Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue
4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis
|Shrimp and Andouille PoBoy
|$13.00
Grilled Shrimp and Andouille Sausage with our Signature Olive Salad
|New Orleans Crab Cake PoBoy
|$14.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Remoulade
|Debris PoBoy
|$15.00
Slow Cooked New Orleans Style Roast Beef Dressed with Pickles, Cabbage, Mustard & Mayonnaise