Poboy in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve poboy

Biscuits & Jams - 5806 Stage Rd

5806 Stage Rd, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PoBoy$14.25
Grilled Shrimp on french bread with lettuce, tomato, spicy dill pickles, and our house remoulade sauce. Comes with Voodoo Fries.
Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Andouille PoBoy$13.00
Grilled Shrimp and Andouille Sausage with our Signature Olive Salad
New Orleans Crab Cake PoBoy$14.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Remoulade
Debris PoBoy$15.00
Slow Cooked New Orleans Style Roast Beef Dressed with Pickles, Cabbage, Mustard & Mayonnaise
