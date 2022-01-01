Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Memphis Whistle image

 

Memphis Whistle

2299 Young Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Sweet or Spicy House Made BBQ Sauce soaked pulled pork on Brioche bun topped with spicy purple slaw
More about Memphis Whistle
Pulled Pork Sandwich Package image

 

Central BBQ Catering

239 JEFFERSON, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich Package$5.99
Sandwich Packages are made for family style sharing and include meat, buns, mild BBQ sauce, cutlery kits, serving utensils, plates, napkins, and your choice of two sides. Comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
More about Central BBQ Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
More about Elwood Shack

