Pulled pork sandwiches in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Memphis Whistle
Memphis Whistle
2299 Young Avenue, Memphis
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Sweet or Spicy House Made BBQ Sauce soaked pulled pork on Brioche bun topped with spicy purple slaw
More about Central BBQ Catering
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Package
|$5.99
Sandwich Packages are made for family style sharing and include meat, buns, mild BBQ sauce, cutlery kits, serving utensils, plates, napkins, and your choice of two sides. Comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch
|$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.