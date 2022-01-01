Salmon in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve salmon
More about Pimentos Memphis
Pimentos Memphis
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$17.99
6 ounce grilled salmon served with smashed potatoes and broccoli
More about The Four Way Restaurant
The Four Way Restaurant
998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis
|Salmon Croquet (2)
|$11.99
More about Soul Fish Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Salmon
|$16.50
|Salmon
|$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
|1 Large Salmon
|$12.00
More about Soul Fish Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis
|Salmon
|$16.50
|Salmon
|$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
|1 Large Salmon
|$12.00
More about French Truck Coffee
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis
|Salmon Toast
|$7.00
Smoked Salmon, Goat Cheese Spread, Red Onions, Lemon Oil and Capers on Focaccia toast
More about Cafe Eclectic
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Eclectic
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Funky Salmon
|$6.50
Scottish Isle cured salmon, cream cheese, fresh spinach, tomato & Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh spinach, tomato & cucumber on a toasted English muffin.
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$13.25
Grilled salmon brushed with dill butter and served on a whole wheat bun with arugula, red onion, tomato, and lemon basil mayo.
More about STIX
STIX
150 Peabody Place, Memphis
|Asian Salad w/ Salmon
|$15.00
Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$16.50
Fresh salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce
More about Curry N Jerk
Curry N Jerk
126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis
|Salmon and Grits
|$19.50
8 oz salmon marinated in jerk herbs and grilled made to order
More about Automatic Slim's
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Automatic Slim's
83 S 2nd St, Memphis
|Salmon Bennie
|$15.00
More about Slim & Husky's
Slim & Husky's
634 Union Ave, Memphis
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Mahogany Memphis
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mahogany Memphis
3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis
|Salmon
|$25.00