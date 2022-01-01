Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Pimentos Memphis

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$17.99
6 ounce grilled salmon served with smashed potatoes and broccoli
More about Pimentos Memphis
The Four Way Restaurant image

 

The Four Way Restaurant

998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Croquet (2)$11.99
More about The Four Way Restaurant
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$16.50
Salmon$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
1 Large Salmon$12.00
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$16.50
Salmon$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
1 Large Salmon$12.00
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Toast$7.00
Smoked Salmon, Goat Cheese Spread, Red Onions, Lemon Oil and Capers on Focaccia toast
More about French Truck Coffee
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funky Salmon$6.50
Scottish Isle cured salmon, cream cheese, fresh spinach, tomato & Smoked salmon, cream cheese, fresh spinach, tomato & cucumber on a toasted English muffin.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$13.25
Grilled salmon brushed with dill butter and served on a whole wheat bun with arugula, red onion, tomato, and lemon basil mayo.
More about Cafe Eclectic
Item pic

 

STIX

150 Peabody Place, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Salad w/ Salmon$15.00
Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing
Teriyaki Salmon$16.50
Fresh salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce
More about STIX
Curry N Jerk image

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon and Grits$19.50
8 oz salmon marinated in jerk herbs and grilled made to order
More about Curry N Jerk
Automatic Slim's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Automatic Slim's

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Bennie$15.00
More about Automatic Slim's
Smoking Herb with Salmon image

 

Slim & Husky's

634 Union Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Slim & Husky's
Mahogany Memphis image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mahogany Memphis

3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis

Avg 4 (2561 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$25.00
More about Mahogany Memphis
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$16.50
Salmon$16.50
Grilled or blackened salmon filet served with choice of one side and cornbread
Large Salmon$12.00
More about Soul Fish Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Cinnamon Rolls

Garlic Bread

Pudding

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitehaven

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston