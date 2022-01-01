Sliders in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve sliders
Pimentos Memphis - 6450 Poplar Avenue
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Mix & Match Sliders
|$15.99
Choose any 3 sliders. Served with one side
|American Cheeseburger Sliders
|$12.99
Three of our famous Holiday Hot Ham & Cheese sliders on brioche buns with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy honey mustard
|Bacon Pimento Sliders
|$13.99
Three Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger sliders served on mini brioche bun with honey glazed pepper bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce and tomato.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
4375 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Meat Tray32ozMild/16ozHot-1pk sliders
|$136.50
2 lb's Pulled pork, 1 lb of each; beef brisket, smoked turkey, smoked sausage, pulled chicken, bologna plus a slab of ribs, 2 dzn buns and large bottle of bbq sauce
Feeds 15-20
|Pork Sliders ( slaw + sd chips)
|$12.00
3 Pork sliders, served with bbq chips
|1/2 Meat Tray 16ozMild/ 8ozHot-1pk sliders
|$88.25
Half of the Full Meat tray Feeds 10-15
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
2249 Central Ave, Memphis
|Beef Sliders (slaw + sd chips)
|$13.99
|Turkey Sliders (slaw + sd chips)
|$10.99
Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue
4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis
|Sliders
|$12.50
1 Spicy Pork, 1 Regular Pork, 1 Brisket