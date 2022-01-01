Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Pimentos Memphis - 6450 Poplar Avenue

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mix & Match Sliders$15.99
Choose any 3 sliders. Served with one side
American Cheeseburger Sliders$12.99
Three of our famous Holiday Hot Ham & Cheese sliders on brioche buns with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy honey mustard
Bacon Pimento Sliders$13.99
Three Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger sliders served on mini brioche bun with honey glazed pepper bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce and tomato.
More about Pimentos Memphis - 6450 Poplar Avenue
Central BBQ - Summer image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave

4375 Summer Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1763 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Tray32ozMild/16ozHot-1pk sliders$136.50
2 lb's Pulled pork, 1 lb of each; beef brisket, smoked turkey, smoked sausage, pulled chicken, bologna plus a slab of ribs, 2 dzn buns and large bottle of bbq sauce
Feeds 15-20
Pork Sliders ( slaw + sd chips)$12.00
3 Pork sliders, served with bbq chips
1/2 Meat Tray 16ozMild/ 8ozHot-1pk sliders$88.25
Half of the Full Meat tray Feeds 10-15
More about Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave

2249 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (7518 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Sliders (slaw + sd chips)$13.99
Turkey Sliders (slaw + sd chips)$10.99
More about Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sliders$12.50
1 Spicy Pork, 1 Regular Pork, 1 Brisket
More about Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders and Chips$12.00
More about Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave

