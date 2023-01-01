Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve steamed rice

Consumer pic

 

Fam

149 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Rice$3.00
More about Fam
STIX image

 

STIX - Downtown Memphis

150 Peabody Place, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN STEAM RICE SATURDAY SPECIAL$10.00
More about STIX - Downtown Memphis

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Avocado Toast

Yogurt Parfaits

Fish Tacos

Teriyaki Chicken

Reuben

Fried Rice

Street Tacos

Hash Browns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (8 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston