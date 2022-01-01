Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
More about Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
More about Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
More about Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
Southall Cafe image

 

Southall Cafe

669 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Southall Cafe

