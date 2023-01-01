Taco salad in Memphis
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fried tortilla strips, iceberg lettuce, charro beans, jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole, tomatoes and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with jalapeño buttermilk
More about Molly’s La Casita
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Taco Salad (Chicken, Beef, or Bean)
|$12.60
We take a flour tortilla shell and fill it with lettuce, refried beans, spicy beef or chicken and garnish with cheese, tomatoes, red cabbage, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Nacho Taco Salad
|$11.00
Crisp tortilla chips covered with cheeses, cheese sauce (yellow or white) and spicy beef. Topped with a salad garnish.