Turkey burgers in Memphis

Memphis restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Rib Plate$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

2748 Lamar Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sampler Plate$17.99
Chopped pork shoulder, sliced beef brisket, and 1/4 slab of ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun, and sweet and mild BBQ sauces.
Large Drink$2.49
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
Brisket Combos$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

4183 Summer Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Rib Sandwich$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Beef Brisket Sandwich$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

5144 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burger Combos$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
Party Packs$29.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
Potato Salad$1.99
Tops signature potato salad
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

3023 Thomas St., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rib Sandwich$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Pork Combos$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Turkey Burger$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

2288 Frayser Blvd., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Regular Drink$2.09
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
Bar-B-Q Nachos$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

6130 Macon Road, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Turnover$1.79
Fried apple turnover
Beef Brisket Sandwich$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
Bar-B-Q Beans$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

5391 Winchester Rd., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rib Plate$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
Turkey Burger Combos$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.29
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

1383 Jackson Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fireman$6.39
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese topped with a portion of our smoked pork shoulder, slaw and original sauce
Rib Plate$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
Pork Shoulder Plate$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

3353 Summer Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Shoulder Plate$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
Turkey Burger Combos$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

1286 Union Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rib Plate$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
Rib Sandwich$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Regular Drink$2.09
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

6745 Stage Road, Bartlett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger Combos$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
Party Packs$29.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
Rib Sandwich$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
