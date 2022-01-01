Turkey burgers in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Tops Bar-B-Q
3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis
|Tops Classic Pork Sandwich
|$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Rib Plate
|$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
|Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries
|$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
Tops Bar-B-Q
2748 Lamar Ave, Memphis
|Sampler Plate
|$17.99
Chopped pork shoulder, sliced beef brisket, and 1/4 slab of ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun, and sweet and mild BBQ sauces.
|Large Drink
|$2.49
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
|Brisket Combos
|$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Tops Bar-B-Q
4183 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Rib Sandwich
|$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q
5144 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Burger Combos
|$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
|Party Packs
|$29.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
|Potato Salad
|$1.99
Tops signature potato salad
Tops Bar-B-Q
3023 Thomas St., Memphis
|Rib Sandwich
|$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Pork Combos
|$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
|Turkey Burger
|$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Bar-B-Q
2288 Frayser Blvd., Memphis
|Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Regular Drink
|$2.09
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
|Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Tops Bar-B-Q
6130 Macon Road, Memphis
|Apple Turnover
|$1.79
Fried apple turnover
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
|Bar-B-Q Beans
|$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Tops Bar-B-Q
5391 Winchester Rd., Memphis
|Rib Plate
|$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
|Turkey Burger Combos
|$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$6.29
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Bar-B-Q
1383 Jackson Ave, Memphis
|The Fireman
|$6.39
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese topped with a portion of our smoked pork shoulder, slaw and original sauce
|Rib Plate
|$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
|Pork Shoulder Plate
|$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q
3353 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Pork Shoulder Plate
|$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
|Turkey Burger Combos
|$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
|Tops Classic Pork Sandwich
|$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q
1286 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Rib Plate
|$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
|Rib Sandwich
|$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Regular Drink
|$2.09
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
Tops Bar-B-Q
6745 Stage Road, Bartlett
|Turkey Burger Combos
|$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
|Party Packs
|$29.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
|Rib Sandwich
|$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce