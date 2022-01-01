Turkey clubs in Memphis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Pimentos Memphis

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Turkey or Ham Sandwich$4.99
Half of a ham or turkey with cheddar on white bread.
More about Pimentos Memphis
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Summer

4375 Summer Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$11.00
7oz of smoked sliced turkey served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.00
4oz of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
More about Central BBQ - Summer
Item pic

 

Central BBQ

6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$11.00
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.00
More about Central BBQ
Turkey Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
More about French Truck Coffee
Central BBQ Catering image

 

Central BBQ Catering

239 JEFFERSON, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Box Lunch
Each box lunch comes standard with smoked turkey on a bun, mild sauce and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the you like.
More about Central BBQ Catering
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Midtown

2249 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (7518 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$11.00
7oz of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Regular Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.00
Quarter pound of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
More about Central BBQ - Midtown
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$11.00
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.00
More about Central BBQ - Downtown

