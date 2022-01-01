Turkey clubs in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Pimentos Memphis
Pimentos Memphis
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Half Turkey or Ham Sandwich
|$4.99
Half of a ham or turkey with cheddar on white bread.
More about Central BBQ - Summer
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Summer
4375 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$11.00
7oz of smoked sliced turkey served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
|Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
4oz of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
More about Central BBQ
Central BBQ
6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$11.00
|Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
More about French Truck Coffee
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
More about Central BBQ Catering
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich Box Lunch
Each box lunch comes standard with smoked turkey on a bun, mild sauce and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the you like.
More about Central BBQ - Midtown
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Midtown
2249 Central Ave, Memphis
|Large Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$11.00
7oz of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
|Regular Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Quarter pound of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.