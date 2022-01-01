Downtown restaurants you'll love
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alfred's on Beale
197 Beale St, Memphis
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.00
Slow smoked pork, pulled off the bone and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
|Alfred's House Salad with Chicken
|$13.00
Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken breast, served on fresh mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.
Loflin Yard
7 W Carolina Ave, Memphis
|Loflin Hot Chicken
|$11.50
|Old Bridge Burger
|$14.50
|Smoked Wings
|$15.50
Arcade Restaurant
540 S Main St, Memphis
|Eggs Redneck Breakfast Plate
|$11.95
Sausage, Chicken, or Bacon with Biscuits soaked in Gravy with Eggs and Hash Browns
|Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate
|$11.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
|Cup - Oatmeal
|$3.25
FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Buttermilk Shortstack
|$9.00
3 buttermilk three pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage
*add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips $1.50
|Rocky Mountain
|$10.00
country ham, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with a biscuit
|McBetter
|$5.00
sausage, egg, american cheese
Hustle & Dough
477 S Main St, Memphis
|Almond Speculaas
|$1.75
|4.5 oz
|$3.25
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dyer’s Burgers
205 Beale St, Memphis
|Single with Cheese
|$6.00
One meat, one cheese burger
|Double Double
|$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
|Dyer's Single
|$5.50
One patty burger
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis
|Commander Salad
|$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
|Chicken Strips
|$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch
|$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and coleslaw on the side, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
|Box Lunch with Wings
|$14.00
Each Box Lunch with comes standard with 3 whole wings, ranch dressing, cutlery, napkins, and a cookie.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch
|$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and coleslaw on the side, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
Curry N Jerk
126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$15.50
Penne pasta, jerked chicken breast, grated parmesan
|Jerk Chicken Plate
|$14.50
Leg thigh quarter of chicken marinated in jerk herbs and seasonings.
|Patties
|$3.50
beef filling in a deep fried golden pastry
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Automatic Slim's
83 S 2nd St, Memphis
|3 Pancakes Elvis
|$12.00
|3 Pancakes Choc Chip
|$12.00
|Brunch Redfish
|$16.00
Slim & Husky's
634 Union Ave, Memphis
|Slim Salad
|$3.50
Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables
|Got 5 Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
|Smoking Herb with Chicken
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
King & Union Bar Grocery
185 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Pasta Belzoni
|$12.00
Farfalle pasta, sautéed spinach, diced chicken and shrimp in an alfredo and Parmesan sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$6.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
White chocolate bread pudding with buttered rum sauce.