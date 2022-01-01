Downtown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Alfred's on Beale image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alfred's on Beale

197 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 3.4 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Nachos$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Slow smoked pork, pulled off the bone and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
Alfred's House Salad with Chicken$13.00
Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken breast, served on fresh mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.
More about Alfred's on Beale
Loflin Yard image

 

Loflin Yard

7 W Carolina Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loflin Hot Chicken$11.50
Old Bridge Burger$14.50
Smoked Wings$15.50
More about Loflin Yard
Arcade Restaurant image

 

Arcade Restaurant

540 S Main St, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Redneck Breakfast Plate$11.95
Sausage, Chicken, or Bacon with Biscuits soaked in Gravy with Eggs and Hash Browns
Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate$11.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
Cup - Oatmeal$3.25
More about Arcade Restaurant
Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Shortstack$9.00
3 buttermilk three pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage
*add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips $1.50
Rocky Mountain$10.00
country ham, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with a biscuit
McBetter$5.00
sausage, egg, american cheese
More about Sunrise Memphis
Hustle & Dough image

 

Hustle & Dough

477 S Main St, Memphis

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Speculaas$1.75
4.5 oz$3.25
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Hustle & Dough
Dyer’s Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dyer’s Burgers

205 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (2697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single with Cheese$6.00
One meat, one cheese burger
Double Double$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
Dyer's Single$5.50
One patty burger
More about Dyer’s Burgers
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town image

 

Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Commander Salad$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
Chicken Strips$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
More about Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
Central BBQ Catering image

 

Central BBQ Catering

239 JEFFERSON, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and coleslaw on the side, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
Box Lunch with Wings$14.00
Each Box Lunch with comes standard with 3 whole wings, ranch dressing, cutlery, napkins, and a cookie.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and coleslaw on the side, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
More about Central BBQ Catering
Curry N Jerk image

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$15.50
Penne pasta, jerked chicken breast, grated parmesan
Jerk Chicken Plate$14.50
Leg thigh quarter of chicken marinated in jerk herbs and seasonings.
Patties$3.50
beef filling in a deep fried golden pastry
More about Curry N Jerk
Automatic Slim's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Automatic Slim's

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Pancakes Elvis$12.00
3 Pancakes Choc Chip$12.00
Brunch Redfish$16.00
More about Automatic Slim's
Slim & Husky's image

 

Slim & Husky's

634 Union Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Slim Salad$3.50
Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables
Got 5 Cheese Pizza$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
Smoking Herb with Chicken$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
More about Slim & Husky's
King & Union Bar Grocery image

 

King & Union Bar Grocery

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta Belzoni$12.00
Farfalle pasta, sautéed spinach, diced chicken and shrimp in an alfredo and Parmesan sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.
Strawberry Spinach Salad$6.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
Bread Pudding$6.00
White chocolate bread pudding with buttered rum sauce.
More about King & Union Bar Grocery
117 Prime / Belle Tavern image

 

117 Prime / Belle Tavern

117 Union Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 117 Prime / Belle Tavern
Longshot image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Longshot

477 S Main St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (87 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Longshot
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$3.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$12.00
Half Hot Wings$9.00
More about Central BBQ - Downtown

