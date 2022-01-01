Downtown breakfast spots you'll love
Arcade Restaurant
540 S Main St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Eggs Redneck Breakfast Plate
|$11.95
Sausage, Chicken, or Bacon with Biscuits soaked in Gravy with Eggs and Hash Browns
|Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate
|$11.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
|Cup - Oatmeal
|$3.25
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Shortstack
|$9.00
3 buttermilk three pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage
*add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips $1.50
|Rocky Mountain
|$10.00
country ham, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with a biscuit
|McBetter
|$5.00
sausage, egg, american cheese
Hustle & Dough
477 S Main St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Almond Speculaas
|$1.75
|4.5 oz
|$3.25
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis
|Popular items
|Commander Salad
|$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
|Chicken Strips
|$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
Curry N Jerk
126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$15.50
Penne pasta, jerked chicken breast, grated parmesan
|Jerk Chicken Plate
|$14.50
Leg thigh quarter of chicken marinated in jerk herbs and seasonings.
|Patties
|$3.50
beef filling in a deep fried golden pastry