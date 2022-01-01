Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

Arcade Restaurant image

 

Arcade Restaurant

540 S Main St, Memphis


Takeout
Popular items
Eggs Redneck Breakfast Plate$11.95
Sausage, Chicken, or Bacon with Biscuits soaked in Gravy with Eggs and Hash Browns
Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate$11.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
Cup - Oatmeal$3.25
More about Arcade Restaurant
Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)

Popular items
Buttermilk Shortstack$9.00
3 buttermilk three pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage
*add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips $1.50
Rocky Mountain$10.00
country ham, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with a biscuit
McBetter$5.00
sausage, egg, american cheese
More about Sunrise Memphis
Hustle & Dough image

 

Hustle & Dough

477 S Main St, Memphis

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)

Popular items
Almond Speculaas$1.75
4.5 oz$3.25
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Hustle & Dough
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town image

 

Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis


TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Commander Salad$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
Chicken Strips$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
More about Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
Curry N Jerk image

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis


TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$15.50
Penne pasta, jerked chicken breast, grated parmesan
Jerk Chicken Plate$14.50
Leg thigh quarter of chicken marinated in jerk herbs and seasonings.
Patties$3.50
beef filling in a deep fried golden pastry
More about Curry N Jerk
Automatic Slim's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Automatic Slim's

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)

Popular items
3 Pancakes Elvis$12.00
3 Pancakes Choc Chip$12.00
Brunch Redfish$16.00
More about Automatic Slim's

