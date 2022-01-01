Downtown cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Downtown

Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Shortstack$9.00
3 buttermilk three pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage
*add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips $1.50
Rocky Mountain$10.00
country ham, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with a biscuit
McBetter$5.00
sausage, egg, american cheese
More about Sunrise Memphis
Hustle & Dough image

 

Hustle & Dough

477 S Main St, Memphis

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Speculaas$1.75
4.5 oz$3.25
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Hustle & Dough
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town image

 

Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Commander Salad$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
Chicken Strips$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
More about Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

