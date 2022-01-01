Downtown cafés you'll love
More about Sunrise Memphis
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Shortstack
|$9.00
3 buttermilk three pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage
*add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips $1.50
|Rocky Mountain
|$10.00
country ham, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with a biscuit
|McBetter
|$5.00
sausage, egg, american cheese
More about Hustle & Dough
Hustle & Dough
477 S Main St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Almond Speculaas
|$1.75
|4.5 oz
|$3.25
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
More about Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis
|Popular items
|Commander Salad
|$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
|Chicken Strips
|$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.