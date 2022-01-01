Downtown Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Downtown

Central BBQ Catering image

 

Central BBQ Catering

239 JEFFERSON, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and coleslaw on the side, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
Box Lunch with Wings$14.00
Each Box Lunch with comes standard with 3 whole wings, ranch dressing, cutlery, napkins, and a cookie.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch$9.75
Each box lunch comes standard with pulled meat on a bun, mild sauce and coleslaw on the side, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.
More about Central BBQ Catering
King & Union Bar Grocery image

 

King & Union Bar Grocery

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta Belzoni$12.00
Farfalle pasta, sautéed spinach, diced chicken and shrimp in an alfredo and Parmesan sauce. Served with buttered and toasted garlic French bread.
Strawberry Spinach Salad$6.00
Fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese.
Bread Pudding$6.00
White chocolate bread pudding with buttered rum sauce.
More about King & Union Bar Grocery
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$3.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$12.00
Half Hot Wings$9.00
More about Central BBQ - Downtown

