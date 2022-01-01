Caesar salad in Downtown
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
197 Beale St, Memphis
|Alfred's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken on top of crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.