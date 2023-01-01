Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Downtown
/
Memphis
/
Downtown
/
Green Beans
Downtown restaurants that serve green beans
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$0.00
Vegan
More about Central BBQ Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave
147 E Butler Ave, Memphis
Avg 4.9
(506 reviews)
Green Beans (large)
$4.50
Quart Green Beans
$10.00
Green Beans (regular)
$3.50
More about Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave
