Green beans in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve green beans

Central BBQ Catering image

 

Central BBQ Catering

239 JEFFERSON, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans$0.00
Vegan
More about Central BBQ Catering
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans (large)$4.50
Quart Green Beans$10.00
Green Beans (regular)$3.50
More about Central BBQ - Downtown - 147 E Butler Ave

