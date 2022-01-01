Grits in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve grits
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Cheddar Grits
|$3.50
|Hanna Farm Pimento Cheese Grits
|$4.00
hanna farms grits with cheddar cheese
|Hanna Farm Grits
|$3.00
Curry N Jerk
126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis
|Grits
|$3.50
|Curry Shrimp & Grits (5 jumbo shrimp)
|$16.50
5 jumbo shrimp on top of a bed of grits with curry sauce
|Salmon and Grits
|$19.50
8 oz salmon marinated in jerk herbs and grilled made to order
AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
83 S 2nd St, Memphis
|Grits
|$5.00
|Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp And Grits
|$17.00