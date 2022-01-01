Grits in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Cheddar Grits$3.50
Hanna Farm Pimento Cheese Grits$4.00
hanna farms grits with cheddar cheese
Hanna Farm Grits$3.00
Curry N Jerk image

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grits$3.50
Curry Shrimp & Grits (5 jumbo shrimp)$16.50
5 jumbo shrimp on top of a bed of grits with curry sauce
Salmon and Grits$19.50
8 oz salmon marinated in jerk herbs and grilled made to order
Automatic Slim's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$5.00
Grits$4.00
Shrimp And Grits$17.00
King & Union Bar Grocery image

 

King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits with Cheese$4.00
Grits$3.00
