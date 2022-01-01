Pancakes in Downtown
Arcade Restaurant
540 S Main St, Memphis
|Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate
|$11.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
|Pancakes Breakfast Plate
|$10.50
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Pancake
|$2.50
1 buttermilk pancake (add strawberries +0.50, blueberries +0.50, or chocolate chips +0.50)