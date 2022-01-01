Pancakes in Downtown

Arcade Restaurant

540 S Main St, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate$11.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
Pancakes Breakfast Plate$10.50
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake$2.50
1 buttermilk pancake (add strawberries +0.50, blueberries +0.50, or chocolate chips +0.50)
Automatic Slim's

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
SINGLE PANCAKE$4.00
3 Pancakes Blueberry$12.00
