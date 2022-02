Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo

Our signature ramen, regional style of Ramen in Tokushima, Japan. Pork bone broth, cooked for 16 hours, infused with a unique speciality soy flavored seasoning. Medium sized straight noodles. Toppings: Stir-fried pork belly, Simmered pork (Chashu), Bamboo shoots, Green onions, Bean sprouts and Seasoned boiled egg.