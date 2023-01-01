Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken in
Mena
/
Mena
/
Grilled Chicken
Mena restaurants that serve grilled chicken
STEAKS
Chopping Block Steakhouse
1156 hwy 71 south, Mena
Avg 4.2
(634 reviews)
Senior Grilled Chicken
$9.99
More about Chopping Block Steakhouse
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Fully Baked Cafe - 1110 Highway 71 S
1110 Highway 71 S, Mena
Avg 4.7
(70 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
More about Fully Baked Cafe - 1110 Highway 71 S
Chicken Sandwiches
