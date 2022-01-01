Go
Mendelsohn's Pizza

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

4418 18th Ave • $

Avg 4 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Pie$24.00
Greek Salad$11.00
H3 Crazy Salmon Tempura Roll$13.00
Vegetable Soup$5.50
SM Penne Ala Vodka$9.95
CYO Panini or Wrap$9.50
C7 Salmon Avocado$9.50
9" Regular Pie$11.00
Lasagna Spinach Roll$9.95
2 Garlic Knots$1.50
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

4418 18th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
