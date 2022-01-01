Mendelsohn's Pizza
Come in and enjoy
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
4418 18th Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4418 18th Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Famous kosher bagels and bakery
Kaff Kafe
SIMPLY "GOOD FOOD"!
Come in and enjoy!
Deli 52
Come in and enjoy!
Prime Time
Come in and enjoy!