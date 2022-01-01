Calamari in Mendon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mendon restaurants that serve calamari
Southwick's Zoo
2 Southwick Street, Mendon
No reviews yet
Calamari
$14.95
Fried Calamari, Cherry Peppers, Garlic Butter Drizzle, Side Marinara
More about Southwick's Zoo
PIZZA • GRILL
ALICANTE
84 Uxbridge Rd, Mendon
Avg 4.5
(315 reviews)
-CALAMARI
$15.00
Point Judith Fried Calamari, Hot Peppers - Horseradish Cocktail Sauce
More about ALICANTE
