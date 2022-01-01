Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Mendon
/
Mendon
/
Cheesecake
Mendon restaurants that serve cheesecake
Southwick's Zoo - Galliford's Restaurant and Tavern
2 Southwick Street, Mendon
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$8.95
More about Southwick's Zoo - Galliford's Restaurant and Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL
ALICANTE
84 Uxbridge Rd, Mendon
Avg 4.5
(315 reviews)
-PISTACHIO CHEESECAKE
$9.00
House Made
More about ALICANTE
Browse other tasty dishes in Mendon
Calamari
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Cake
More near Mendon to explore
Franklin
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Medfield
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Woonsocket
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(553 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston