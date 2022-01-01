Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clam chowder in
Mendon
/
Mendon
/
Clam Chowder
Mendon restaurants that serve clam chowder
Southwick's Zoo
2 Southwick Street, Mendon
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$7.95
Fresh Clams, Diced Potatoes, Celery, Cream, Fresh Dill
New England Clam Chowder
$6.95
More about Southwick's Zoo
PIZZA • GRILL
ALICANTE
84 Uxbridge Rd, Mendon
Avg 4.5
(315 reviews)
-NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
$10.00
More about ALICANTE
Browse other tasty dishes in Mendon
Clams
Salmon
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Risotto
More near Mendon to explore
Franklin
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Woonsocket
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Medfield
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(509 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(490 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(258 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston