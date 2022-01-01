Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Mendon

Mendon restaurants
Mendon restaurants that serve clams

Southwick's Zoo image

 

Southwick's Zoo

2 Southwick Street, Mendon

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$7.95
Fresh Clams, Diced Potatoes, Celery, Cream, Fresh Dill
New England Clam Chowder$6.95
More about Southwick's Zoo
ALICANTE image

PIZZA • GRILL

ALICANTE

84 Uxbridge Rd, Mendon

Avg 4.5 (315 reviews)
Takeout
-NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$10.00
More about ALICANTE

