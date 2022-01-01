Menifee restaurants you'll love
Must-try Menifee restaurants
Bushfire Kitchen
30080 Haun Rd, Suite 360, Menifee
Popular items
Salmon Bowl (gf)
|$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)
|$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Brisket Bowl (gf)
|$10.95
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Giovanni's
26900 Newport Road, Suite 112, Menifee
Soro's Grill Menifee
30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106, Menifee