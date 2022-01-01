Menifee restaurants you'll love

Go
Menifee restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Menifee

Menifee's top cuisines

American
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Menifee restaurants

Bushfire Kitchen image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

30080 Haun Rd, Suite 360, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)$11.95
100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Brisket Bowl (gf)$10.95
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Giovanni's

26900 Newport Road, Suite 112, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Giovanni's
Restaurant banner

 

Soro's Grill Menifee

30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Soro's Grill Menifee
Map

More near Menifee to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Wildomar

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston