Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Menifee

Go
Menifee restaurants
Toast

Menifee restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Sweet Red Peach - Menifee - 29101 Newport Rd. #105

29101 Newport Rd. #105, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Circus Animal Cake Slice$7.50
More about Sweet Red Peach - Menifee - 29101 Newport Rd. #105
Banner pic

 

Savage Chef Bar and Grill

30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Cake$14.00
More about Savage Chef Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Menifee

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Cookies

Spinach Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Menifee to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Murrieta

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1261 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (561 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston