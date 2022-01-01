Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Menifee
/
Menifee
/
Calamari
Menifee restaurants that serve calamari
Giovanni's
26900 Newport Road, Suite 112, Menifee
No reviews yet
Calamari
$9.00
1/2 Pound Calamari Strips
More about Giovanni's
Savage Chef Bar and Grill
30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106, Menifee
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$15.00
Blistered shishito, crispy lemons, yuzu aioli
More about Savage Chef Bar and Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Menifee
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
French Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Spinach Salad
More near Menifee to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Temecula
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Corona
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Murrieta
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Hemet
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Wildomar
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(797 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(385 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston