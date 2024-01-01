Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Menifee

Menifee restaurants
Menifee restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

BUSHFIRE KITCHEN - MENIFEE

30080 Haun Rd, Suite 360, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cooler Cookie$1.95
Fresh lemon zest, white chocolate chunks, and a dash of coconut combined in our not-so-sweet dough.
Macadamia Royal Cookie$1.95
Hawaiin macadamias, shredded coconut, and semisweet chocolate chips.
Triple Chocolate Cookie$1.95
A special blend created for chocolate lovers - Dutch cocoa, white chocolate and thick semisweet chocolate chips.
More about BUSHFIRE KITCHEN - MENIFEE
Item pic

 

Savage Chef Bar and Grill

30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Berry Cookie Crumble$11.00
Orange cranberry cookie crumble, coconut whip, seasonal berries
More about Savage Chef Bar and Grill

