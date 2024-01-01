Cookies in Menifee
BUSHFIRE KITCHEN - MENIFEE
30080 Haun Rd, Suite 360, Menifee
|Lemon Cooler Cookie
|$1.95
Fresh lemon zest, white chocolate chunks, and a dash of coconut combined in our not-so-sweet dough.
|Macadamia Royal Cookie
|$1.95
Hawaiin macadamias, shredded coconut, and semisweet chocolate chips.
|Triple Chocolate Cookie
|$1.95
A special blend created for chocolate lovers - Dutch cocoa, white chocolate and thick semisweet chocolate chips.