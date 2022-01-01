Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Menifee

Menifee restaurants
Menifee restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Bowl (gf) image

 

Bushfire Kitchen - MENIFEE

30080 Haun Rd, Suite 360, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)$20.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).
More about Bushfire Kitchen - MENIFEE
Item pic

 

Savage Chef Bar and Grill

30145 Antelope Road, Suite 106, Menifee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Skin Salmon$28.00
Carrot two ways, chimichurri
More about Savage Chef Bar and Grill

