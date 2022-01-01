Salmon in Menifee
Bushfire Kitchen - MENIFEE
30080 Haun Rd, Suite 360, Menifee
|Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)
|$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)
|$20.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and Italian parsley. Served with your choice of two hot sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce. Gluten-Free (excl. bread).