Menkoi Downtown Greenville
Come in and enjoy!
241B North Main Street
Popular Items
Location
241B North Main Street
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Neat Bourbon Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Jack n’ Diane’s
Come in and enjoy!
Parsley & Mint Downtown Greenville
Eat Interesting! Parsley and Mint downtown located across from Falls Park.
Sticky Fingers
A favorite in downtown Greenville, Sticky Fingers is located on the corner of Main Street and Washington Street in the heart of the downtown Greenville business and entertainment district. Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!