Menkoi Downtown Greenville

Come in and enjoy!

241B North Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#8 Chicken Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in chicken based soup with chicken breast,
Rice Ball$3.00
Japanese rice balls with a choice of Salmon, Salt, Bonito, or Pickled Plum
#7 Vegetable Ramen$8.25
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with
Gyoza$5.75
Ground pork and vegetable dumplings
Inari$3.00
Sushi rice stuffed in marinated fried tofu
Chicken Karaage$1.75
#2 Miso Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in miso based soup with marinated pork,
#4 Spicy Ramen$9.25
Yellow noodles in spicy pork based soup with marinated pork,
#5 Shoyu Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,
#3 Tonkotsu Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,
See full menu

Location

Greenville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

