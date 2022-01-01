Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville
Come in and enjoy!
1808 Owen Drive
Popular Items
Location
1808 Owen Drive
Fayetteville NC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sammio's Italian Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Corner Pockets
Come in and enjoy!
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT III
Welcome to your Neighborhood Restaurant!
Latitude 35
Come on in and Enjoy!