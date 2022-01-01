Go
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills

493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1

Popular Items

#3. Tonkotsu Ramen$9.25
Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,
#4. Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen.$9.25
Yellow noodles in spicy pork based soup with marinated pork,
#13. Gyoza$5.75
Ground pork and vegetable dumplings
#8. Chicken Ramen$9.25
Yellow noodles in chicken based soup with chicken breast,
Location

493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1

Columbia SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
