Menlo Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Menlo Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Menlo Park

Menlo Park's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Menlo Park restaurants

The Refuge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Refuge

1143 Crane St., Menlo Park

Avg 4.4 (3249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OG Philly$15.50
Our steaks are custom-made from Ribeye, straight outta Philly. Served on the famous Liscio’s roll. Served with a side of fries.
Meat and provolone only on this one!
Garlic Fries$7.00
perplexingly austere, served with our famous chile mayo.
Swiss & Mustard$20.95
Pastrami, swiss (not melted) and mustard, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
More about The Refuge
Amici's image

 

Amici's

880 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Amici's
Dutch Goose image

PIZZA • GRILL

Dutch Goose

3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park

Avg 3.9 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Deviled Egg$3.00
We've been serving our eggs for over 50 years....the recipe is locked in a vault..served with a side of saltine crackers
Cheeseburger Double$11.00
2 Quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef burgers served on a French Roll topped with melted American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & goop with a side of homemade chips
French Fry Basket$5.50
Cooked in trans fat free canola oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
More about Dutch Goose
STACKS image

 

STACKS

600 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Omelet$16.25
Farmers$17.75
Mac Nut$10.70
More about STACKS
Neighborhood Pizza Guy image

 

Neighborhood Pizza Guy

1929 Menalto Ave, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standard cheese/ Build your own$21.50
14" of joy. Creamy mozzarella with a bright tomato sauce and your choice of toppings.
Thin crust through the center with a puffy, airy rim. Feeds 1-2.
More about Neighborhood Pizza Guy
Consumer pic

 

Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta

3536 Alameda de las Pulgas, suite 4, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta
Restaurant banner

 

Stacks - San Jose

600 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stacks - San Jose
Map

More near Menlo Park to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston