Menlo Park restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Refuge
1143 Crane St., Menlo Park
OG Philly
$15.50
Our steaks are custom-made from Ribeye, straight outta Philly. Served on the famous Liscio’s roll. Served with a side of fries.
Meat and provolone only on this one!
Garlic Fries
$7.00
perplexingly austere, served with our famous chile mayo.
Swiss & Mustard
$20.95
Pastrami, swiss (not melted) and mustard, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
Amici's
880 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
PIZZA • GRILL
Dutch Goose
3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park
Spicy Deviled Egg
$3.00
We've been serving our eggs for over 50 years....the recipe is locked in a vault..served with a side of saltine crackers
Cheeseburger Double
$11.00
2 Quarter-pound Certified Angus Beef burgers served on a French Roll topped with melted American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & goop with a side of homemade chips
French Fry Basket
$5.50
Cooked in trans fat free canola oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
STACKS
600 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park
Mexican Omelet
$16.25
Farmers
$17.75
Mac Nut
$10.70
Neighborhood Pizza Guy
1929 Menalto Ave, Menlo Park
Standard cheese/ Build your own
$21.50
14" of joy. Creamy mozzarella with a bright tomato sauce and your choice of toppings.
Thin crust through the center with a puffy, airy rim. Feeds 1-2.
Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta
3536 Alameda de las Pulgas, suite 4, Menlo Park
Stacks - San Jose
600 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park