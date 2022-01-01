Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Menlo Park

Go
Menlo Park restaurants
Toast

Menlo Park restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Refuge

1143 Crane St., Menlo Park

Avg 4.4 (3249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled BBQ Brisket Sandwich$15.95
Pulled BBQ Brisket on a burger bun with cole slaw, crispy fried onions, and cilantro. Served with fries.
More about The Refuge
Dutch Goose image

PIZZA • GRILL

Dutch Goose

3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park

Avg 3.9 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Sliders$10.50
Certified Angus Beef brisket smoked at the Dutch Goose for 9 hours and served on 3 dinner rolls with a side of bbq sauce and homemade chips
Brisket Caesar$11.00
Fresh romaine hearts topped with our Caesar dressing, 4oz Certified Angus Beef smoked brisket, parmesan shavings, and garlic croutons
More about Dutch Goose

