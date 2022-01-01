Brisket in Menlo Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Refuge
1143 Crane St., Menlo Park
|Pulled BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$15.95
Pulled BBQ Brisket on a burger bun with cole slaw, crispy fried onions, and cilantro. Served with fries.
PIZZA • GRILL
Dutch Goose
3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park
|Smoked Brisket Sliders
|$10.50
Certified Angus Beef brisket smoked at the Dutch Goose for 9 hours and served on 3 dinner rolls with a side of bbq sauce and homemade chips
|Brisket Caesar
|$11.00
Fresh romaine hearts topped with our Caesar dressing, 4oz Certified Angus Beef smoked brisket, parmesan shavings, and garlic croutons