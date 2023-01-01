Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Menlo Park

Menlo Park restaurants
Menlo Park restaurants that serve cannolis

Carpaccio

1120 Crane Street, Menlo Park

Cannoli$8.95
Chocolate pastry shell filled with ricotta cream, dark chocolate & pistachios
More about Carpaccio
Roma - Menlo Park - 820 Santa Cruz Avenue

820 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park

Pistachio Cannoli$12.00
More about Roma - Menlo Park - 820 Santa Cruz Avenue

