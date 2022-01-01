Cheese pizza in Menlo Park
Menlo Park restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta
Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta
3536 Alameda de las Pulgas, suite 4, Menlo Park
|14" House RED (cheese pizza)
|$18.40
House Red, Aged Mozzarella, (add additional toppings...)
More about Dutch Goose
PIZZA • GRILL
Dutch Goose
3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park
|Cheese Pizza 12" (8 Slices)
|$17.00
Homemade 00 Caputo dough and tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella. Our pizza is first cooked on a screen in our deck oven then placed directly on the stone to finish off the pizza for the last minute.
|Junior Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
9" (4 Slices) homemade pizza dough topped with our homemade sauce topped with melted mozzarella
|Cheese Pizza 9" (4 Slices)
|$9.00
Homemade 00 Caputo dough and tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella. Our pizza is first cooked on a screen in our deck oven then placed directly on the stone to finish off the pizza for the last minute.