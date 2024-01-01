Chicken sandwiches in Menlo Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street Sizzle

60 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.50
Yogurt marinated, Grilled Organic Chicken thigh, in a Brioche Bun with Mild Turkish Salsa (Ezme and Yogurt Sauce).
Select 2 Sides
* Turkish Style Pilav, butter sauteed white rice (V) (GF)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Humus (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Smoked Eggplant & Labneh with paprika-oil (V) (GF)
CAFE BORRONE

1010 El Camino Real STE110, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Simple Chicken Sandwich$15.00
organic breaded chicken breast, mozzarella and mayonnaise, served on acme baguette
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Organic Chicken Salad served on Toated Raisin Bread
