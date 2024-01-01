Chicken sandwiches in Menlo Park
Street Sizzle
60 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$19.50
Yogurt marinated, Grilled Organic Chicken thigh, in a Brioche Bun with Mild Turkish Salsa (Ezme and Yogurt Sauce).
Select 2 Sides
* Turkish Style Pilav, butter sauteed white rice (V) (GF)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Humus (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Smoked Eggplant & Labneh with paprika-oil (V) (GF)