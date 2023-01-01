Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Menlo Park

Menlo Park restaurants
Menlo Park restaurants that serve chocolate cake

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Menlo Park

642 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park

Avg 4 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$0.00
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake$0.00
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
German Chocolate Cake$0.00
Rich chocolate cake filled with our traditional German coconut and pecan filling, frosted in chocolate buttercream. Only on the menu through January 29th!
More about SusieCakes - Menlo Park
Roma - Menlo Park - 820 Santa Cruz Avenue

820 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Roma - Menlo Park - 820 Santa Cruz Avenue

