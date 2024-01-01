Chopped salad in Menlo Park

Grilled Dry Rubbed Australian Lamb Chops, drizzled with lemon-herb dressing served with:

* Turkish Rice, butter sauteed white rice (V)

* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)

* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)

