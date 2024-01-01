Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Menlo Park

Go
Menlo Park restaurants
Toast

Menlo Park restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Che Fico - Menlo Park

1302 El Camino Real, Ste A, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$28.00
Seasonal Lettuce, Finocciona Salami, Provolone, Chickpeas, Castelvetrano Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Che Fico - Menlo Park
Item pic

 

Street Sizzle

60 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Chops - Rice & Salad Bowl$22.00
Grilled Dry Rubbed Australian Lamb Chops, drizzled with lemon-herb dressing served with:
* Turkish Rice, butter sauteed white rice (V)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)
More about Street Sizzle

Browse other tasty dishes in Menlo Park

Prawns

Pappardelle

Kebabs

Spinach Salad

Turkey Clubs

Lamb Kebabs

Salad Bowl

Salmon

Map

More near Menlo Park to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (75 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston