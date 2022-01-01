Clams in Menlo Park
Menlo Park restaurants that serve clams
More about Amici's
Amici's
880 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
|NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
|GF MANHATTAN RED CLAM
|$28.65
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
|HALF BAKED NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
More about Dutch Goose
PIZZA • GRILL
Dutch Goose
3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park
|Steamed Clams Large
|$20.00
24 clams seasoned with herb de provence, steamed with water, Chablis, and onion served with garlic bread, lemons, and butter
|Steamed Clams Small
|$15.00
12 clams seasoned with herb de provence, steamed with water, Chablis, and onion served with garlic bread, lemons, and butter