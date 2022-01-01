Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Menlo Park

Menlo Park restaurants
Menlo Park restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Amici's

880 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
GF MANHATTAN RED CLAM$28.65
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
HALF BAKED NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Dutch Goose

3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park

Avg 3.9 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Clams Large$20.00
24 clams seasoned with herb de provence, steamed with water, Chablis, and onion served with garlic bread, lemons, and butter
Steamed Clams Small$15.00
12 clams seasoned with herb de provence, steamed with water, Chablis, and onion served with garlic bread, lemons, and butter
More about Dutch Goose

