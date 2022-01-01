Cookies in Menlo Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Dutch Goose

3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park

Avg 3.9 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
M&M Cookie$3.75
Tol House Cookie$3.75
More about Dutch Goose
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Menlo Park

642 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park

Avg 4 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Box Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies$14.00
Soft and chewy peanut butter cookie made without flour (4 per order).
4 Box Dog Frosted Sugar Cookies$22.00
Available through Aug. 31st -- $1 from every cookie sold goes to local shelters and rescue groups. Dog sugar cookies frosted in white royal icing dipped in brown, white and gold sanding sugar. This 4 box comes with two white, one brown and one golden dog, but may vary due to bakery availability.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
More about SusieCakes - Menlo Park

