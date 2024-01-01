Salad bowl in Menlo Park

Grilled Organic Chicken Thigh, Marinated with Yogurt-Aleppo Pepper

served with:

* Kisir Salad, refreshing blend of bulgur wheat, tomatoes, green and yellow onions, parsley, mint, pomegranate molasses, spices, lemon, extra virgin olive oil (VG) (DF)

* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)

* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)

