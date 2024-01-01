Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Menlo Park

Go
Menlo Park restaurants
Toast

Menlo Park restaurants that serve salad bowl

Consumer pic

 

Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta

3536 Alameda de las Pulgas, suite 4, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catering Bowl Caesar Salad (serves 10-15)$72.00
Caesar Dressing, House Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Avocados
Catering Bowl Mediterranean Salad (serves 10-15)$72.00
Homemade Yogurt Dressing, Organic Romaine & Herb Mix, French Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, Radishes, Cucumbers, Olives
Catering Bowl Spinach Salad (serves 10-15)$72.00
Homemade Lemon Dressing, Avocados, Green Apples, Beets, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers
More about Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta
Item pic

 

Street Sizzle

60 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken - Kisir & Salad Bowl$19.00
Grilled Organic Chicken Thigh, Marinated with Yogurt-Aleppo Pepper
served with:
* Kisir Salad, refreshing blend of bulgur wheat, tomatoes, green and yellow onions, parsley, mint, pomegranate molasses, spices, lemon, extra virgin olive oil (VG) (DF)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)
Chicken - Rice & Salad Bowl$19.00
Grilled Organic Chicken Thigh, Marinated with Yogurt-Aleppo Pepper
served with:
* Turkish Rice, butter sauteed white rice (V)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)
Lamb Chops - Rice & Salad Bowl$22.00
Grilled Dry Rubbed Australian Lamb Chops, drizzled with lemon-herb dressing served with:
* Turkish Rice, butter sauteed white rice (V)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)
More about Street Sizzle

Browse other tasty dishes in Menlo Park

Arugula Salad

Spaghetti

Salmon

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Penne

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Menlo Park to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (75 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston