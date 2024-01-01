Salad bowl in Menlo Park
Menlo Park restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta
Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta
3536 Alameda de las Pulgas, suite 4, Menlo Park
|Catering Bowl Caesar Salad (serves 10-15)
|$72.00
Caesar Dressing, House Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Avocados
|Catering Bowl Mediterranean Salad (serves 10-15)
|$72.00
Homemade Yogurt Dressing, Organic Romaine & Herb Mix, French Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, Radishes, Cucumbers, Olives
|Catering Bowl Spinach Salad (serves 10-15)
|$72.00
Homemade Lemon Dressing, Avocados, Green Apples, Beets, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers
More about Street Sizzle
Street Sizzle
60 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park
|Chicken - Kisir & Salad Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled Organic Chicken Thigh, Marinated with Yogurt-Aleppo Pepper
served with:
* Kisir Salad, refreshing blend of bulgur wheat, tomatoes, green and yellow onions, parsley, mint, pomegranate molasses, spices, lemon, extra virgin olive oil (VG) (DF)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)
|Chicken - Rice & Salad Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled Organic Chicken Thigh, Marinated with Yogurt-Aleppo Pepper
served with:
* Turkish Rice, butter sauteed white rice (V)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)
|Lamb Chops - Rice & Salad Bowl
|$22.00
Grilled Dry Rubbed Australian Lamb Chops, drizzled with lemon-herb dressing served with:
* Turkish Rice, butter sauteed white rice (V)
* Marul Salad (Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, yellow and green onions, lemon, olive oil dressing (VG) (GF) (DF)
* Duo Dip (Spicy Turkish Salsa and Yogurt Sauce)