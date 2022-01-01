Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Menlo Park

Go
Menlo Park restaurants
Toast

Menlo Park restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

TILAK Indian Cuisine

683 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Salmon$19.00
skin on Salmon Marinade in Indian spices and cooked in clay oven, served with carrots and mushroom
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine
Dutch Goose image

PIZZA • GRILL

Dutch Goose

3567 Alameda de las Pulgas, Menlo Park

Avg 3.9 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$9.50
Grilled salmon served on a fresh baked wheat bun from Le Boulanger topped with ripe avocado, lettuce, tomato, homemade tartar, & melted mozzarella
More about Dutch Goose
STACKS image

 

STACKS

600 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Frittata$19.00
More about STACKS

Browse other tasty dishes in Menlo Park

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Avocado Toast

Cheese Pizza

Spinach Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Menlo Park to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston