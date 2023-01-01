Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Menlo Park
/
Menlo Park
/
Tiramisu
Menlo Park restaurants that serve tiramisu
CAFE BORRONE
1010 El Camino Real STE110, Menlo Park
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.00
More about CAFE BORRONE
Roma - Menlo Park - 820 Santa Cruz Avenue
820 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$12.00
More about Roma - Menlo Park - 820 Santa Cruz Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Menlo Park
Cake
Pudding
Clams
Fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Turkey Clubs
Rack Of Lamb
Cheese Pizza
More near Menlo Park to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(51 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(51 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(209 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(53 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1054 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1065 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston