Menominee restaurants you'll love

Menominee restaurants
  • Menominee

Must-try Menominee restaurants

The Boys Burger Company - 3750 10th St

3750 10th St, Menominee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Onion Rings - Large$5.99
crispy breaded whole onion rings deep fried
Corn Dog Bites - 10 PC.$6.98
Bite sized corn dog
2 Chicken Sliders$7.50
2 single chicken tenders each on a toasted slider bun topped with mayo and pickle. Available either grilled or hand breaded and deep fried.
More about The Boys Burger Company - 3750 10th St
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Jozwiak's Bar & Grill

1010 16th Avenue, Menominee

Avg 4.5 (533 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jozwiak's Bar & Grill
Spirit House - 533 10th Avenue

533 10th Avenue, Menominee

No reviews yet
More about Spirit House - 533 10th Avenue
