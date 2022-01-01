Menomonee Falls restaurants you'll love

Menomonee Falls restaurants
Toast
  • Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Menomonee Falls restaurants

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill- image

GRILL

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Guinness Cod$13.49
Irish pub equals Irish fish. Our house battered cod, cooked perfectly, served with your choice of potato and coleslaw.
Cheese Sticks$10.99
House wonton-wrapped and fried mozzarella sticks with dill ranch or marinara.
Kids Burger$7.99
A burger patty served on a bun with a choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way

2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
15 Count Boneless Wings$14.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.49
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds$9.49
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
Wisconsin On Tap image

 

Wisconsin On Tap

N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Drop Dead Chicken Sandwich$12.00
12 Hour Drop Dead Honey Blonde Brine, Battered and Topped with Whole Grain Beer Mustard, and Spicy Pickles.
Pretzilla Pretzel Bites$11.00
Pretzilla Soft Pretzel Bites. Served with a Tangy Beer Queso Dipping Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, and Chipotle Ketchup.
Jumbo Wings$11.00
Smoked, Fried, and Grilled
The Bar - Wausau image

 

The Bar - Wausau

10302 Market Street, Rothschild

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.
Cheese Curds$9.49
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
10 Count Boneless Wings$9.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza

W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8" Club Classic$7.29
8" Baked Grinder w/ Bacon, Ham & Turkey, Mozzarella & Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Calzone Philly$8.99
Garlic Butter, Mozzarella & Provolone, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions & Topped w/ Cheese Sauce
8" Roast Beef Classic$7.29
8" Baked Grinder w/ Roast Beef, Cheddar, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
