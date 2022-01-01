Menomonee Falls restaurants you'll love
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
GRILL
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls
|Popular items
|Guinness Cod
|$13.49
Irish pub equals Irish fish. Our house battered cod, cooked perfectly, served with your choice of potato and coleslaw.
|Cheese Sticks
|$10.99
House wonton-wrapped and fried mozzarella sticks with dill ranch or marinara.
|Kids Burger
|$7.99
A burger patty served on a bun with a choice of side. Available for kids 12 & under
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Popular items
|15 Count Boneless Wings
|$14.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.49
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.49
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
More about Wisconsin On Tap
Wisconsin On Tap
N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls
|Popular items
|Drop Dead Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
12 Hour Drop Dead Honey Blonde Brine, Battered and Topped with Whole Grain Beer Mustard, and Spicy Pickles.
|Pretzilla Pretzel Bites
|$11.00
Pretzilla Soft Pretzel Bites. Served with a Tangy Beer Queso Dipping Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, and Chipotle Ketchup.
|Jumbo Wings
|$11.00
Smoked, Fried, and Grilled
More about The Bar - Wausau
The Bar - Wausau
10302 Market Street, Rothschild
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$9.99
Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.49
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
|10 Count Boneless Wings
|$9.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
More about GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza
W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr, Menomonee Falls
|Popular items
|8" Club Classic
|$7.29
8" Baked Grinder w/ Bacon, Ham & Turkey, Mozzarella & Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
|Calzone Philly
|$8.99
Garlic Butter, Mozzarella & Provolone, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions & Topped w/ Cheese Sauce
|8" Roast Beef Classic
|$7.29
8" Baked Grinder w/ Roast Beef, Cheddar, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato