Burritos in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Tex Mex Burrito
|$14.99
A garlic herbed tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, black bean and corn relish, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers and your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken. Topped with the house red sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about The Bar - Wausau
The Bar - Wausau
10302 Market Street, Rothschild
|Tex Mex Burrito
|$14.99
A garlic herbed tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, black bean and corn relish, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers and your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken. Topped with the house red sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.